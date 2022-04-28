No permit required to perform Eid prayers at Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that worshipers who wish to perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah are not required to obtain a permit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that worshipers who wish to perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah are not required to obtain a permit.

The ministry indicated that entering the Grand Mosque does not require a permit, but it is a must to get issued a permit to perform Umrah through Eatmarna application, Saudi Gazette reported.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court has called on all Muslims around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sight Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening, 29 Ramadan 1443 AH - according to Umm Al-Qura Calendar - corresponding to April 30, 2022.

Eid Al-Fitr prayers for this year will be held across the Kingdom 15 minutes after sunrise, according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar.