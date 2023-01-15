UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

No shortage of subsidized flour in Islamabad: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday refuted rumors regarding supply disruption of subsidized flour saying sufficient stock of the edible was available at different 82 sale points and 27 utility stores of the city.

"Nine hundred flour sacks are available with every sale point and it is very easy for the public to purchase 10kg wheat flour bag for Rs 648," he said in a news statement.

However, he added that one person only can buy a bag of 10 kilograms (kg) at one time.

He further said that the ICT administration had increased the number of sale points to 109.

The DC said he had directed Assistant Commissioners to ensure an adequate and smooth supply of subsidized wheat flour sacks at every sale point.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, AC Secretariat visited BaraKahu areas including Gul town, Col Amanullah Road, Pak Town, Muhallah Tower Gali, Al-Haq school Nai Abadi and Qazi Abad UC-9 and ensured the availability of government subsidies flour sacks.

During one of the visits, the AC Secretariat directed the staff to maintain discipline and smooth sale of the stock.

