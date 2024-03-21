Nomination Papers Of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Accepted
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The nomination papers of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to contest the election on the vacated seat of National Assembly 207 have been accepted.
Farooq H. Naik appeared before Returning Officer Sher Ali Jamali on behalf of the Pakistan People’s Party.
National Assembly Constituency 207 was won by Asif Ali Zardari in the recent election, and his daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari submitted her nomination papers for the vacant seat after being elected President of Pakistan.
Nomination forms were approved after scrutiny.
On this occasion, Provincial Interior Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar was also present.
Later speaking to the media, Farooq H. Naik said that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's entry into politics is a good omen as youth have heavy responsibilities to run the country.
He said that President Asif Ali Zardari is a person who loves the nation and feels pain of the people in his heart.
