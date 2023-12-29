Open Menu

Nomination Papers Of Murad Saeed Rejected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Nomination papers of Murad Saeed rejected

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The nomination papers of former communication minister and PTI leader, Murad Saeed for constituency NA-4 Swat have been rejected by the Returning Officer on Friday.

Local leader of PTI, Suhail Sultan Advocate while confirming the rejection of Murad Saeed’s nomination papers, said the reason behind the denial of the nomination paper would soon be made public.

Murad Saeed was earlier elected as MNA from the same constituency in 2018 and later performed as Federal minister for communication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Swat Same 2018 From Nomination Papers NA-4

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

3 hours ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

17 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

17 hours ago
India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

17 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

18 hours ago
 CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

18 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

18 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

18 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan