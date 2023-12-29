Nomination papers of Murad Saeed rejected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The nomination papers of former communication minister and PTI leader, Murad Saeed for constituency NA-4 Swat have been rejected by the Returning Officer on Friday.

Local leader of PTI, Suhail Sultan Advocate while confirming the rejection of Murad Saeed’s nomination papers, said the reason behind the denial of the nomination paper would soon be made public.

Murad Saeed was earlier elected as MNA from the same constituency in 2018 and later performed as Federal minister for communication.