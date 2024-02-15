Open Menu

Non-custom Paid Smuggled Items Worth Rs 236 Mln Seized

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation range Faisalabad seized non-custom paid smuggled items worth about Rs 236 million.

According to official sources on Thursday, the seized items loaded on two trucks (TKB-357) and (P-4521) included non-custom paid silk cloth, cigarettes, paper, china salt, tyres, betel leaves powder,electronics items,shawls, betel nuts etc.

A smuggler named Abdul Salam was arrested with the coordination of Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha from Dawood Khel interchange, district Mianwali.

A case was registered against the accused and investigation was underway.

