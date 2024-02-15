ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it had withdrawn the notification regarding the victory of Aun Chaudhry from NA-128 Lahore in the general elections.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition of independent candidate Salman Akram Raja Advocate against the election results.

Addressing the ECP's Director General Law, the court said that the Commission should have first decided the petitioner’s application, which was already pending with it..

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the results' consolidation was not done in his client's case.

After taking instructions, the DG Law informed the court that the notification regarding the results in the said constituency had been withdrawn.