NPC Holds Cake-cutting Ceremony To Celebrate Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam's Birthday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 11:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Friday said that Christmas always serves as a reminder to respect all religions and promote tolerance and interfaith harmony in society.

She said Pakistan cannot make progress until and unless all its citizens, whichever faith they belong to, have equal participation in its overall growth.

She was addressing as the chief guest at a ceremony in connection with Christmas and Quaid-e-AzamMuhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday organised by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) at the Aiwan-e-Quaid.

Chairman and CEO of Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman of the NPC Mian Muhammad Javed, Member (Minority) of the NPC Executive Committee as well as Member (Minority Seat) of the NCHR, Manzoor Masih, NPC Executive Committee members Ms Nargis Nasir and Dr Afzaal, Rev. Rashid Manzoor of Christ’s Church Rawalpindi, Founder of the International HR Observer, Dr Khalid Sulehri, a large number of the Christian community representatives and members of civil society including HR activists attended the event.

Mushaal Mullick was of the view that the world needed tolerance and interfaith harmony more than ever before. She particularly referred to her recent visits to Norway and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where she on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan raised the voice for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

They are suffering from unimaginable pain and anguish at the hands of the occupying forces. She called upon the UN and the world powers to play their role to end their sufferings, she added.

She said each year, Christmas brings a new resolution that of interfaith harmony, and tolerance towards all religions and faiths.

Since this day also coincides with the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we also remember his golden words that in Pakistan there would be no discrimination against followers of any faith or religion, she said.

Mushaal congratulated the NPC and the NPC Executive Committee Member Manzoor Masih for bringing people from diverse faiths and religions under one roof.

In his address Faisal Zahid Malik paid rich tributes to the contributions and achievements of the Christian Community particularly in the fields of health, defence, education and science & technology.

Celebrating Christmas is a regular feature of the NPC annual celebrations, he said. My father and the Founder Chairman of the NPC late Zahid Malik initiated celebrating Christmas some twenty years ago and since then we have been celebrating it on a regular basis, he said.

Earlier, we celebrated Christmas by gathering in one of Islamabad’s local churches and expressed solidarity with them. Then five years ago, we shifted the venue to the Aiwan-e-Quaid on the recommendations of the Christian friends, he said.

He said Pakistan’s Constitution safeguards the rights of minorities and our flag also reflects the representation of the minorities of Pakistan.

Manzoor Masih said the Christian Community has always been at the forefront in promoting and contributing to the country, be it health, defence and education. Even in the Movement for Pakistan, Christians played a key role, he said and pledged to continue this service to Pakistan.

The NPC chairman also congratulated the Christian friends on the auspicious occasion. Later, a cake was cut to celebrate Christmas and the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

