NTDC Acquires 2,553 Acres Of Land For 600MW Solar Power Project In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

NTDC acquires 2,553 acres of land for 600MW solar power project in Muzaffargarh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully acquired and taken possession of 2553 acres, 06 Kanals and 09 Marla land for construction of 600 MW Solar Power Project in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of Muzaffargarh district, according to the company's spokesman here Saturday.

He added that NTDC Land Acquisition Collector announced award of the said land under Section-11 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894, today, i.e. March 16, 2024 in the presence of Director General (Land) NTDC, Chief Engineer Project Delivery (North) NTDC Lahore and others at the proposed site of the solar power project.

The 600 MW solar power project, he said, will help to lessen reliance on expensive fuel-based power generation as per the decision of the Government of Pakistan (GoP).

NTDC is also in the process of acquiring land for two other solar power projects in district Layyah (1200 MW) and district Jhang (600 MW). The addition of 2400 MW solar power in the system by constructing these projects will help meet the energy demand and increase the share of solar energy in the thermal-dominant energy mix.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, Director General (Land) NTDC, Engr. Anees Ahmad, Chief Engineer Project Delivery (North) NTDC Lahore and their team, who remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process.

