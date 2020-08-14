NTDC Celebrates Pakistan Independence Day Across the Country:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug. 14: (APP):State-run National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Friday celebrated the independence day of Pakistan at NTDC offices and grid stations across the country, it was officially said.

A graceful ceremony was held at 220 kV grid station New Kot Lakhpat Grid Station to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and valour.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan hoisted the National Flag followed by the National Anthem at Lahore, NPCC Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad and Karachi, a NTDC spokesman said.

Dy Managing Directors (AD&M) & (P&E), NTDC General Managers, Chief Engineers and other Senior officers, employees and their children were also present during the ceremony.

A group of kids wearing national dresses and march past by NTDC security staff fascinated the gathering. It is pertinent to note that SOPs for COVID-19 were strictly observed during the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan expressed importance of freedom as well as responsibilities to safeguard it. He appreciated the arrangements made for Independence Day Celebrations.

He urged the NTDC officers and staff to serve the organization with integrity, honesty and dedication to regain national development of the country. He said that NTDC was working on mega projects like 660 kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line, Sukhi Kinari and Dasu Transmission Line project.