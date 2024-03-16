Open Menu

NTDC To Construct A 600 MW Solar Power Project

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 08:55 PM

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

The state-run National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully acquired and taken possession of 2553 acres, 06 Kanals and 09 Marla land for the construction of a 600 MW solar power project in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of District Muzaffargarh, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The state-run National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully acquired and taken possession of 2553 acres, 06 Kanals and 09 Marla land for the construction of a 600 MW solar power project in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of District Muzaffargarh, it was officially said. 

"The NTDC Land Acquisition Collector announced the award of the said land under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 today, i.e., March 16, 2024, in the presence of Director General (Land) NTDC, Chief Engineer Project Delivery (North) NTDC Lahore, and others at the proposed site of the solar power project," the media wing of the NTDC told reporters on Saturday. 

The 600 MW solar power project will help to lessen reliance on expensive fuel-based power generation, as per the decision of the Government of Pakistan (GoP).

NTDC is also in the process of acquiring land for two other solar power projects in district Layyah (1200 MW) and district Jhang (600 MW). The addition of 2400 MW of solar power to the system by constructing these projects will help to meet the energy demand and increase the share of solar energy in the thermal-dominant energy mix, it further said. 

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, lauded the efforts of Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, Director General (Land) NTDC, Engr. Anees Ahmad, Chief Engineer Project Delivery (North) NTDC Lahore, and their team, who remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process. 

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Martyrs Shaheed Company Jhang Muzaffargarh SITE March Media Government Share

Recent Stories

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

5 minutes ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

19 minutes ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

19 minutes ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

19 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

20 minutes ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

20 minutes ago
IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

30 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

31 minutes ago
 Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdo ..

Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..

31 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

30 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss h ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation

30 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being c ..

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah 34th Death Anniversary being commemorated on March 21

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan