NTDC To Construct A 600 MW Solar Power Project
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 08:55 PM
The state-run National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully acquired and taken possession of 2553 acres, 06 Kanals and 09 Marla land for the construction of a 600 MW solar power project in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of District Muzaffargarh, it was officially said
"The NTDC Land Acquisition Collector announced the award of the said land under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 today, i.e., March 16, 2024, in the presence of Director General (Land) NTDC, Chief Engineer Project Delivery (North) NTDC Lahore, and others at the proposed site of the solar power project," the media wing of the NTDC told reporters on Saturday.
The 600 MW solar power project will help to lessen reliance on expensive fuel-based power generation, as per the decision of the Government of Pakistan (GoP).
NTDC is also in the process of acquiring land for two other solar power projects in district Layyah (1200 MW) and district Jhang (600 MW). The addition of 2400 MW of solar power to the system by constructing these projects will help to meet the energy demand and increase the share of solar energy in the thermal-dominant energy mix, it further said.
Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, lauded the efforts of Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, Director General (Land) NTDC, Engr. Anees Ahmad, Chief Engineer Project Delivery (North) NTDC Lahore, and their team, who remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process.
