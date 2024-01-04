Open Menu

NTL And NRTC Forge Partnership For Indigenous Biometric Technology Development

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 09:14 PM

NTL and NRTC forge partnership for indigenous biometric technology development

National Database Regulation Authority (NADRA) Technologies Limited (NTL) and National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) inked a Memorandum of Understanding, signalling a joint effort in the indigenous co-development and production of biometric technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) National Database Regulation Authority (NADRA) Technologies Limited (NTL) and National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) inked a Memorandum of Understanding, signalling a joint effort in the indigenous co-development and production of biometric technologies.

According to the press release issued on Thursday, The signing ceremony took place today at NADRA Headquarters, formalizing this collaborative venture.

NTL, renowned as a system integrator for Digital Identity Solutions using the Pakistan ID Stack, brings a wealth of expertise to the partnership. Its domestic offerings include its flagship product e-Sahulat and a bouquet of biometric verification services enabling fintech and telecom sectors. Internationally, NTL has successfully implemented projects in e-governance, e-passports, smart identity cards, and civil registration.

NRTC, with its specialization in telecommunication equipment, electronic systems, surveillance platforms, and software solutions, adds its state-of-the-art design and manufacturing capabilities to the collaboration. Renowned for both defence and civil sector products, NRTC operates with distinction at home and abroad.

This collaboration is geared towards the indigenous design and production of biometric and identity-related technologies, serving both local and international markets. The MoU was signed by MD NRTC, Brigadier Muhammad Asim Ishaque, and CEO NTL, Gohar Ahmad Khan, marking a significant milestone in the joint pursuit of indigenous technological advancements. Senior management from both NTL and NRTC witnessed the signing ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Market From

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes ac ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes action against election code vio ..

5 minutes ago
 Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

6 minutes ago
 Irregularities' allegations in FCPS seats to be in ..

Irregularities' allegations in FCPS seats to be investigated: ED PIMS

6 minutes ago
 K-P caretaker cabinet approves draft ordinance of ..

K-P caretaker cabinet approves draft ordinance of amendments to PPC, CrPC

6 minutes ago
 Turbat University announces entry test schedule fo ..

Turbat University announces entry test schedule for graduate programs

6 minutes ago
 DC urges first anti-polio drive successful in Jhan ..

DC urges first anti-polio drive successful in Jhang

6 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi visits office of CPNE

Mayor Karachi visits office of CPNE

42 minutes ago
 KU, NAPA agree to explore academic partnership in ..

KU, NAPA agree to explore academic partnership in correctional sciences

44 minutes ago
 Three project started to generate energy from wast ..

Three project started to generate energy from waste materials: Mayor Karachi

43 minutes ago
 Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes

Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes

44 minutes ago
 Citizens advised to be cautious during prevailing ..

Citizens advised to be cautious during prevailing dense fog

42 minutes ago
 European, US stocks creep higher

European, US stocks creep higher

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan