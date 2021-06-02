Objective of appeal against Shehbaz Sharif in SC achieved: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the government's objective to file an appeal with the Supreme Court against PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif had already been achieved

In a tweet, he said, the name of Shehbaz Sharif was on the Exit Control List (ECL) and he (Shehbaz) had withdrawn his petition from the High court. So, technically there was no need for a government appeal in Supreme Court in that regard, he added.