Objective Of Appeal Against Shehbaz Sharif In SC Achieved: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Objective of appeal against Shehbaz Sharif in SC achieved: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the government's objective to file an appeal with the Supreme Court against PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif had already been achieved

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the government's objective to file an appeal with the Supreme Court against PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif had already been achieved.

In a tweet, he said, the name of Shehbaz Sharif was on the Exit Control List (ECL) and he (Shehbaz) had withdrawn his petition from the High court. So, technically there was no need for a government appeal in Supreme Court in that regard, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

