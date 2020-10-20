Officers told to enforce ban on sugar sale for commercial use

The Punjab chief secretary (CS) has directed the field officers to ensure strict enforcement of the one-month ban on sale of sugar for commercial use and allow sugar mills to sell the sweetener for the consumption of domestic consumers only

He said that the hike in sugar prices was unjustified, adding that an artificial shortage of the commodity is being created to increase the rate against which stern action would be taken.

He gave this direction while presiding over a meeting on price control on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including food, agriculture, and industries, Chairman PITB, CEO Urban Unit, Additional IG Special Branch, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore. The divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities especially flour and sugar, arrangements in Sahulat bazaars, and action taken against hoarders and profiteers in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the CS said that as per the directive of the Punjab chief minister, providing relief to common man was a priority and for the purpose, everyone would have to work as a team. He said that relief to the consumers should be visible due to the steps being taken by the government to control the prices.

The CS asked the divisional commissioners about the prices and availability of flour and sugar in the Sahulat bazaars. He directed the officers to provide parking, cleanliness, and other facilities to the visitors in the Sahulat bazaars but restrained them from making unnecessary expenses.

The meeting was briefed that on the direction of the Prime Minister a crackdown on hoarders and profiteer is in full swing to ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed rates in the province and 475 tonnes of sugar and 30,000-kg ghee were recovered in Vehari during raids.

As many as 196 Sahulat bazaars have been made functional where food items including flour and sugar are available in sufficient quantities at discounted rates.