Old Ravians recall good times at GCU alumni reunion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A grand alumni reunion night was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the auspices of Old Ravians Union (ORU), which was marked by a music performance by noted singer Amanat Ali and candid reminiscences of their student lives by eminent Old Ravians.

The historical Gothic Style building of the GCU was also illuminated for the reunion celebrations, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib was the chief guest at the dinner, chaired by ORU President and DIG Punjab Police Jahanzeb Nazir Khan. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was also present as the guest of honour.

Eminent old Ravians including Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi, former governor Punjab Sardar Latif Khosa, King Edward Medical University VC Prof.

Khalid Masood Gondal, Walled City Authority DG Kamran Lashari, former Federal secretary Qazi Afaq, leading journalists Mubasher Lucman, Osama Ghazi and Barrister Ehtesham Amiruddin, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha, DC Sheikhupura Rana Shakeel Aslam, singer Jawad Ahmed, actor Usman Pirzada, playback singer Waris Baig, Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy, DIG Prisons Mubashir Malik and Mayo Hospital board of Governors Chairman Prof. Dr. Mahmood Shaukat were also present.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that the Old Ravians were the real strength of GCU who always play a key role in advancing the university's vision and mission. He also said alumni's success and achievements bring glory to their alma mater, and the positive role played by eminent Ravians in different walks of life have filled them with great pride.