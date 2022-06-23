UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The 20th death anniversary of one of the most agile and mightiest Pakistani wrestlers Olympian Muhammad Bashir will be observed on Friday to pay tribute for his services in bringing laurels to the country at global arenas.

He was the only Pakistani wrestler who won bronze medal at 1960 Rome Olympics.

Veteran wrestler had earlier won a bronze medal in wrestling at the 1958 Asian Game, later won a silver medal at the 1962 Asian Games and a gold medal at the 1966 Asian Games.

He also won three gold medals in Commonwealth Games in 1958, 1962  and 1966.

In recognition of Muhammad Bashir's achievements and victories in wrestling, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the Medal of Distinction and the Presidential Medal for Excellence.

Muhammad Bashir was born in 1935 in Lahore and died on 24 June 2001.

The famous wrestler of his time was buried in Miani Graveyard of Lahore.

