Ombudsman directs gas companies to resolve public issues on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has asked OGRA, SNGPL and SSGPL to streamline their complaint management system and respond to public issues on priority basis.

Chairing a high level meeting at Islamabad with Chairman OGRA, SNGPL and SSGPL, ombudsman directed the heads of all three agencies to implement all decision passed by the Federal Ombudsman by 20th August, said a statement issued here.

He said that during the year 2019 and in first 6 month of 2020, complaints against gas companies have raised by 120%. He directed OGRA to monitor the complaint management system of both the gas companies.

He said that gas companies should appoint their focal persons and resolve public complaints on priority basis.

He directed OGRA to find out the reasons for increasing public complaints against gas companies and submission of report within two weeks.

The Federal Ombudsman said that poor response by WMS Regional Offices, Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur have been reported therefore, directed MD, SSGPL to take strict measures for poor response and non compliance.

He said that in future no delay and tolerance would be accepted and asked to submit complete report of pending cases.

The Chairman OGRA assured that in future timely compliance would be given to all offices of WMS.