Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan has approved financial assistance of Rs 300,000 for the treatment of journalists from Wana Zafar Wazir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan has approved financial assistance of Rs 300,000 for the treatment of journalists from Wana Zafar Wazir.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Murtaza Solangi had written a letter to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the treatment of Zafar Wazir.

Zafar Wazir has been serving the national media since 2004 and has been suffering from heart disease for some time.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced to bear the expenses of Zafar Wazir's heart surgery at the request of the federal minister for information.

In this regard, the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approved financial assistance worth Rs 300,000 for the treatment of journalist Zafar Wazir.