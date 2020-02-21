One Arrested For Resisting Polio Immunization In Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man for resisting polio immunization to children during anti-polio drive in the jurisdiction of Airport Police station.
According to a spokesman, during the ongoing campaign a person namely Muhammad resisted to polio team and refused to immunize polio drops to children.
On information, police conducted a raid and arrested him.
He said police had registered a case while further investigation was underway.
The administration had taken extraordinary security measures and special instructions had been issued to the cops for helping anti-polio teams to achieve the target, spokesman said.