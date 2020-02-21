UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Arrested For Resisting Polio Immunization In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:28 PM

One arrested for resisting polio immunization in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a man for resisting polio immunization to children during anti-polio drive in the jurisdiction of Airport Police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man for resisting polio immunization to children during anti-polio drive in the jurisdiction of Airport Police station.

According to a spokesman, during the ongoing campaign a person namely Muhammad resisted to polio team and refused to immunize polio drops to children.

On information, police conducted a raid and arrested him.

He said police had registered a case while further investigation was underway.

The administration had taken extraordinary security measures and special instructions had been issued to the cops for helping anti-polio teams to achieve the target, spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Polio Man Airport

Recent Stories

US Has No Intention to Field New Low Yield Nuclear ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways to transport entire Afghan Trans ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Appoints 6 Special Envoys to Advise in Global ..

2 minutes ago

No ban of export of potato, tomato: Dr Firdous Ash ..

2 minutes ago

Forest dept register 421000 acres land reserved fo ..

8 minutes ago

US Orthodox Hierarch Supports Russian Constitution ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.