One arrested for resisting polio immunization in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man for resisting polio immunization to children during anti-polio drive in the jurisdiction of Airport Police station.

According to a spokesman, during the ongoing campaign a person namely Muhammad resisted to polio team and refused to immunize polio drops to children.

On information, police conducted a raid and arrested him.

He said police had registered a case while further investigation was underway.

The administration had taken extraordinary security measures and special instructions had been issued to the cops for helping anti-polio teams to achieve the target, spokesman said.