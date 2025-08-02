One dead,two injured in a road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) One dead while two sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near Sialkot Grammar school on Airport road,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,an over-speeding motorcycle collided with a roadside pole and fell into a nearby drain.

As a result,Mansoor(55) died on the spot while his two sons identified as Ali(7) and Hamza(10) sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body and injured to the hospital for the medical treatment.