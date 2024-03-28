One died, four injured as passenger van skids off road

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) One person died and four others were injured when a passenger van skidded off a road here on Thursday.

According to details, the passenger van was heading to Dera Ismail Khan from Peshawar when it veered off the road.

As a result, 55-year-old Habib died while four others sustained injuries.

Soon after the accident, the rescue 1122 teams from station 33 rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment.