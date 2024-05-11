One Killed Another Hurt As Roof Caves In
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A person was killed while another sustained injuries as the roof of a house caved in near the Daira Deen Panah area.
According to Rescue officials, the dilapidated roof of a house near the Daira Deen Panah area suddenly collapsed and two people were stranded under the debris.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation and recovered a person in injured condition while another died.
Rescue teams shifted the body and injured the rural health centre hospital Daira Deen Panah.
The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Naseer Ahmad s/o Sohanra Khan.
Police concerned were busy in interrogation into the incident.
