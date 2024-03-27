One lakh rupees fine imposed on textile unit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed Rs 100,000 fine on an industrial unit over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules-2023.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas Wednesday said the textile unit was located in the small industrial estate.

The boiler of the unit was also sealed.

The team also stopped operation of a brick-kiln running on old technology in Chak No 7-JB. The owner of the kiln was also booked.