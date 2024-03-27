One Lakh Rupees Fine Imposed On Textile Unit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed Rs 100,000 fine on an industrial unit over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules-2023.
Deputy Director Johar Abbas Wednesday said the textile unit was located in the small industrial estate.
The boiler of the unit was also sealed.
The team also stopped operation of a brick-kiln running on old technology in Chak No 7-JB. The owner of the kiln was also booked.
