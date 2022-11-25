Ongoing connectivity projects to be completed by next June: Minister

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday said that over seventy connectivity projects worth Rs 65 billion are underway in far-flung areas which would be completed by June next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday said that over seventy connectivity projects worth Rs 65 billion are underway in far-flung areas which would be completed by June next year.

The federal minister, in a meeting with a delegation of GSMA (Global System for mobile Communications Association), said 28 million people would get broadband facilities after the completion of these connectivity projects.

The delegation comprised GSMA Head of APAC Julian Gorman, Head of Public Policy APAC Jeanette Whyte, and Country Lead on Digital Transformation Saira Faisal.

Syed Amin ul Haq noted that the services of the Universal Service Fund (USF) regarding connectivity were laudable.

He said that it was his responsibility to play a role in resolving the issues of the telecom industry.

GSMA Head of APAC Julian Gorman said that GSMA would fully cooperate with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in all required fields. He also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of IT & Telecom for digitalization in the country.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT.