UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Connectivity Projects To Be Completed By Next June: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Ongoing connectivity projects to be completed by next June: Minister

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday said that over seventy connectivity projects worth Rs 65 billion are underway in far-flung areas which would be completed by June next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday said that over seventy connectivity projects worth Rs 65 billion are underway in far-flung areas which would be completed by June next year.

The federal minister, in a meeting with a delegation of GSMA (Global System for mobile Communications Association), said 28 million people would get broadband facilities after the completion of these connectivity projects.

The delegation comprised GSMA Head of APAC Julian Gorman, Head of Public Policy APAC Jeanette Whyte, and Country Lead on Digital Transformation Saira Faisal.

Syed Amin ul Haq noted that the services of the Universal Service Fund (USF) regarding connectivity were laudable.

He said that it was his responsibility to play a role in resolving the issues of the telecom industry.

GSMA Head of APAC Julian Gorman said that GSMA would fully cooperate with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in all required fields. He also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of IT & Telecom for digitalization in the country.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT.

Related Topics

Mobile Lead June All Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Traffic Police, SSUET sets up Learning Driving Lic ..

Traffic Police, SSUET sets up Learning Driving License camp

33 seconds ago
 Iran stun Wales at World Cup as England target las ..

Iran stun Wales at World Cup as England target last 16

34 seconds ago
 Guard of honour to PM Shehbaz reflects concrete ex ..

Guard of honour to PM Shehbaz reflects concrete example of Pak-Turkiye partnersh ..

36 seconds ago
 Campaigns against dengue, polio reviewed

Campaigns against dengue, polio reviewed

25 minutes ago
 8th Intl Mountain Film Festival starts tomorrow

8th Intl Mountain Film Festival starts tomorrow

25 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.