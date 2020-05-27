Online evening with poet Dr. Akash Ansari held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan on Wednesday held an 'Online evening with Dr. Akash Ansari', a well-known revolutionary poet of Sindh due to threat of COVID-19.

This event was a part of a weekly series of the online programmes started by them to change mental retardation and misery into peace of mind and happiness, here.

At the beginning of the programme, one minute's silence was observed for 97 passengers martyred in a PIA airbus A320 crash and for those who lost their lives from coronavirus around the world.

The host of the evening Ramesh Raja, on the occcasion, said 'Akash Ansari has a unique identity in Sindh because his poetry is an attractive mixture of resistance and romance.

The class struggle, historical references and intellectual attitudes in his poetry distinguishes him from traditional poetries.' He said due to his maturity, rhythm and fluency, Akash's poetry is sung more by almost all the great artists of the country and compel the people to dance.

Poet Akash Ansari sharing his views from Badin city said that 'A real writer is always in a state of war, he never lives in cold-rooms offered by the government and being a courtier is the death of a writer.' Dr. Akash Ansari said 'The coming century would be the century of Sindh as our new generation is on the path to success in this modern age but people of our age did not understand this.

He said Sindhi is one of the 95 modern languages of the world, that's why it is safe.

He said, 'Sindhi Adabi Sangat was the progressive literary forum in Sindh but it has strayed from its purpose and path and so-called writers have severelydamaged the creative process and future generations will blame all the writersinvolved in this race'.