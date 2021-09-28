Open court held in Timergara to resolve people grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) ::In compliance with the directives of the provincial government, an open court (Khuli Kutchehri) was held in District Assembly Hall Timergara the other day for addressing grievances of the general public.

The open court was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal while Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Abdul Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Jan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Timergara. Tahir Ali Khan, , Dr. Irshad Roghani DDHO, TMO Timergara, Shakeel Hayat, all heads of line departments concerned and media personnel were present on the occasion.

After welcoming remarks, the chair explained the purposes of holding the open court and stating that the issues highlighted by the public during Khuli Kachehri have been assigned to the concerned department for further necessary action with a time limit.

Ample time was given to the citizens for sharing their complaints. In most of the complaints the heads of the departments gave annotated replies to the forum.

At the end, the DC Lower Dir stated that all the highlighted issues have been noted and would also be assigned to the departments concerned. The Chair also delivered a special message regarding COVID-19 vaccination and measles saying all the citizens must be vaccinated because after 27th October the government will impose sanctions on non-vaccinated persons.

Heads of the Line Departments were directed to resolve the issues and problems highlighted by the public within the shortest possible time and share their progress.