UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held In Timergara To Resolve People Grievances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Open court held in Timergara to resolve people grievances

LOWER DIR, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) ::In compliance with the directives of the provincial government, an open court (Khuli Kutchehri) was held in District Assembly Hall Timergara the other day for addressing grievances of the general public.

The open court was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal while Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Abdul Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Jan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Timergara. Tahir Ali Khan, , Dr. Irshad Roghani DDHO, TMO Timergara, Shakeel Hayat, all heads of line departments concerned and media personnel were present on the occasion.

After welcoming remarks, the chair explained the purposes of holding the open court and stating that the issues highlighted by the public during Khuli Kachehri have been assigned to the concerned department for further necessary action with a time limit.

Ample time was given to the citizens for sharing their complaints. In most of the complaints the heads of the departments gave annotated replies to the forum.

At the end, the DC Lower Dir stated that all the highlighted issues have been noted and would also be assigned to the departments concerned. The Chair also delivered a special message regarding COVID-19 vaccination and measles saying all the citizens must be vaccinated because after 27th October the government will impose sanctions on non-vaccinated persons.

Heads of the Line Departments were directed to resolve the issues and problems highlighted by the public within the shortest possible time and share their progress.

Related Topics

Assembly Progress Dir Timergara Shakeel October Media All Government Share Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

46 seconds ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

7 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of la ..

Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of land grants beneficiaries

22 minutes ago
 Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.