Opening Of IFAD Country Office In Islamabad Next Month To Boost Partnership
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 08:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan Ali Javed held a bilateral meeting with President of International Fund for Agricultural Development Alvaro Lario at IFAD Headquarters to review the trajectory of bilateral cooperation and discuss the opening of organisation's new office in Islamabad.
Assisting the ambassador were Embassy 's Counsellor for International Organizations and Alternate Permanent Representative whereas President IFAD was assisted by his team, according to a press release.
The IFAD is an international financial institution and a specialised agency of the United Nations that works to address poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries.
President IFAD warmly recalled signing ‘Host Country Agreement’ (HCA) in June last year leading to establishment of IFAD Country Office in Islamabad and termed it a significant bilateral milestone.
IFAD Country Director Pakistan Fernanda Thomaz Da Rocha who was also present on the occasion expressed her keenness to work with her counterparts in taking forward the bilateral cooperation to a new dimension. She will formally operationalize IFAD Country Office Islamabad next month.
President IFAD underlined Pakistan's status as being one of IFAD's largest partner State and appreciated the formal confirmation from Islamabad towards pledge for IFAD's 13th Replenishment Cycle.
With ongoing projects in all provinces of the country, IFAD's biggest portfolio has been in Pakistan with both sides have executed 28 projects for $2.91 billions of investments.
President IFAD welcomed the smooth democratic transition in Pakistan through general elections in February and welcomed the timing of establishment of IFAD Country Office Islamabad coming at an excellent juncture.
The ambassador extended an invitation to President IFAD for a bilateral visit to Pakistan to refresh contacts with political leadership and inaugurate IFAD Country Office Islamabad. President IFAD warmly received the invitation and expressed his intention to travel to Pakistan in last quarter of 2024.
Acknowledging the pioneering role of former Foreign Minister of Pakistan late Sartaj Aziz in the establishment of IFAD, both sides welcomed their longstanding history of excellent cooperation since 1979, and expressed satisfaction over the status of ongoing projects.
In conclusion, both sides resolved to consolidate bilateral cooperation and acknowledged institutionalized cooperation through upcoming IFAD Country Office Islamabad to serve as new chapter in their partnership.
