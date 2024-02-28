Open Menu

Operation Against Kite-flying; 17 Arrested, Material Confiscated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Operation against kite-flying; 17 arrested, material confiscated

Assistant Commissioner City, Farhan Ahmad accompanied by the Aabpara police team have launched crackdown against kite-flying across the city and arrested 17 accused and confiscated various materials used in kite-flying, including metal strings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Assistant Commissioner City, Farhan Ahmad accompanied by the Aabpara police team have launched crackdown against kite-flying across the city and arrested 17 accused and confiscated various materials used in kite-flying, including metal strings.

In line with Section 144, which prohibits kite-flying, the officials are swiftly taking action against violators to ensure public safety, ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said on Wednesday.

During the operation at G-6 and G-7 area of Islamabad, the authorities apprehended ten individuals involved in the trading of kites and confiscated various materials used in kite-flying.

In a separate incident, the assistant commissioner apprehended seven individuals engaged in kite-flying and promptly handed them over to the police for further action, he added.

The decisive measures underscored the authorities' commitment to enforcing Section 144 and ensuring public safety, the spokesman said.

Speaking on behalf of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the spokesman reiterated the Deputy Commissioner's warning, urging citizens and parents to refrain from participating in or facilitating kite-flying activities.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the risks posed by kite-flying, including the potential for loss of life and damage to

essential infrastructure such as electrical installations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police From

Recent Stories

Court grants bail to PTI candidates

Court grants bail to PTI candidates

5 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 7.4m from 376 defaulters in ..

LESCO collects over Rs 7.4m from 376 defaulters in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 AJK HC suspends press club controversial elections

AJK HC suspends press club controversial elections

5 minutes ago
 IFA mandates licenses for all food businesses in I ..

IFA mandates licenses for all food businesses in ICT

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MP ..

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs

35 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

35 minutes ago
PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for ma ..

PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing

35 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

35 minutes ago
 Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area

46 minutes ago
 UAJK, P&D Department forge MoU for strategic polic ..

UAJK, P&D Department forge MoU for strategic policy research

1 minute ago
 LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for detai ..

LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases

46 minutes ago
 57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan