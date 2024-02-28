Operation Against Kite-flying; 17 Arrested, Material Confiscated
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Assistant Commissioner City, Farhan Ahmad accompanied by the Aabpara police team have launched crackdown against kite-flying across the city and arrested 17 accused and confiscated various materials used in kite-flying, including metal strings.
In line with Section 144, which prohibits kite-flying, the officials are swiftly taking action against violators to ensure public safety, ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said on Wednesday.
During the operation at G-6 and G-7 area of Islamabad, the authorities apprehended ten individuals involved in the trading of kites and confiscated various materials used in kite-flying.
In a separate incident, the assistant commissioner apprehended seven individuals engaged in kite-flying and promptly handed them over to the police for further action, he added.
The decisive measures underscored the authorities' commitment to enforcing Section 144 and ensuring public safety, the spokesman said.
Speaking on behalf of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the spokesman reiterated the Deputy Commissioner's warning, urging citizens and parents to refrain from participating in or facilitating kite-flying activities.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the risks posed by kite-flying, including the potential for loss of life and damage to
essential infrastructure such as electrical installations.
