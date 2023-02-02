UrduPoint.com

Operation Against Kite Sellers; Police Arrest Seven With 1,113 Kites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Operation against kite sellers; police arrest seven with 1,113 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested seven accused besides recovering 1,113 kites and 40 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, R.A.

Bazar, Civil Lines, Airport, Saddar Wah, and Kalar Syedan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested seven namely Samoon, Murtaza, Zeeshan, Asif, and others on recovery of 1,113 kites and 40 kites flying string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the kite-flying ban violators and they were being sent behind the bars.

