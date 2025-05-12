Official arrested for taking bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday arrested a clerk of Local Fund

and Audit Department for taking a bribe in Khushab.

According to a press release issued by ACE Spokesman, the arrest was made following a

complaint by Tafseer Hussain, a contractor from Khushab.

Responding to the complaint, Assistant Director Investigation Atif Shaukat

with Magistrate Abid Hussain conducted a raid.

During the raid, Muhammad Aslam, an audit clerk, was arrested while

accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered against the accused.