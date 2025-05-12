Official Arrested For Taking Bribe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday arrested a clerk of Local Fund
and Audit Department for taking a bribe in Khushab.
According to a press release issued by ACE Spokesman, the arrest was made following a
complaint by Tafseer Hussain, a contractor from Khushab.
Responding to the complaint, Assistant Director Investigation Atif Shaukat
with Magistrate Abid Hussain conducted a raid.
During the raid, Muhammad Aslam, an audit clerk, was arrested while
accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant.
A case was registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits family of martyred Ali Haider2 minutes ago
-
Official arrested for taking bribe2 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed, one injured over domestic issue11 minutes ago
-
RCB water recovery surge to Rs. 274mln11 minutes ago
-
MPA exposes corruption in Mardan solar project11 minutes ago
-
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Quetta and surrounding areas11 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Nurses on International Nursing Day11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression, moment of national pride: Bacha11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s retaliation leaves Modi, India humiliated globally, says Fazlur Rehman12 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur rally12 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 500 litres substandard drinks22 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to laud armed forces22 minutes ago