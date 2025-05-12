Mohsin Naqvi Visits Family Of Martyred Ali Haider
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence
of Shaheed Ali Haider at Kacha Jail Road area here on Monday
and expressed condolence to the grieving family.
Ali Haider, the only brother of eight sisters, was martyred in
a recent Indian drone attack near Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.
During his visit, the Interior Minister met the martyr’s father
Muhammad Aslam and his mother, and offered heartfelt
condolences and assured them of government’s complete
support.
Ali Haider was a hardworking young boy who supported his
family by selling cheeseburgers outside the stadium, he said
and added that his death had left the family devastated.
The interior minister also met the injured cousin of martyr,
Manzoor Faisal and inquired after him.
Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Ali Haider had been the only
breadwinner of his family who supported his parents and eight
sisters. The Interior Minister assured that now, the state would
take on that responsibility. He further said the family of Ali Haider
would receive complete care and support from the government.
The minister also offered Fateha for the soul of Shaheed Ali Haider
and prayed for the family’s strength and patience.
Earlier, the minister also visited the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi,
where another injured cousin, Tauqeer Abbas, is under treatment.
He directed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible
care to the wounded.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana also accompanied the minister during the visit.
