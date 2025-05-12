Mohsin Naqvi visits family of martyred Ali Haider

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence

of Shaheed Ali Haider at Kacha Jail Road area here on Monday

and expressed condolence to the grieving family.

Ali Haider, the only brother of eight sisters, was martyred in

a recent Indian drone attack near Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

During his visit, the Interior Minister met the martyr’s father

Muhammad Aslam and his mother, and offered heartfelt

condolences and assured them of government’s complete

support.

Ali Haider was a hardworking young boy who supported his

family by selling cheeseburgers outside the stadium, he said

and added that his death had left the family devastated.

The interior minister also met the injured cousin of martyr,

Manzoor Faisal and inquired after him.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Ali Haider had been the only

breadwinner of his family who supported his parents and eight

sisters. The Interior Minister assured that now, the state would

take on that responsibility. He further said the family of Ali Haider

would receive complete care and support from the government.

The minister also offered Fateha for the soul of Shaheed Ali Haider

and prayed for the family’s strength and patience.

Earlier, the minister also visited the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi,

where another injured cousin, Tauqeer Abbas, is under treatment.

He directed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible

care to the wounded.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana also accompanied the minister during the visit.