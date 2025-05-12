Open Menu

RCB Water Recovery Surge To Rs. 274mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

RCB water recovery surge to Rs. 274mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Water Recovery Branch of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has achieved a magnificent improvement in revenue collection for the fiscal year 2024-25. The recent revenue surged to Rs.274.0 million compared to previous year's Rs.260.0 million.

A key factor in this increase has been the board’s efforts to address the unassessed properties. Many property owners had obtained water connections from RCB but had not undergone property tax assessment, thereby avoiding revenue payments.

A spokesman RCB informed that RCB has suspended general charges on these properties and directed owners to submit their property documents for formal assessment, as per the policy devised by the Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Department.

Under this initiative, RCB has assessed nearly 2,000 properties, assigning them Cantonment Board (CB) numbers and issuing revenue charges accordingly. Additionally, properties measuring less than five marlas have been granted tax exemptions as per generally practiced regulations, while water bills are being issued separately. This measure is expected to further improve recovery rates and curb illegal water distribution.

The spokesman said that RCB remained committed to enhancing transparency and efficiency in revenue collection while ensuring compliance with legal frameworks.

Recent Stories

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

41 minutes ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

2 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

2 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

2 hours ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

3 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan