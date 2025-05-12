RCB water recovery surge to Rs. 274mln

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Water Recovery Branch of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has achieved a magnificent improvement in revenue collection for the fiscal year 2024-25. The recent revenue surged to Rs.274.0 million compared to previous year's Rs.260.0 million.

A key factor in this increase has been the board’s efforts to address the unassessed properties. Many property owners had obtained water connections from RCB but had not undergone property tax assessment, thereby avoiding revenue payments.

A spokesman RCB informed that RCB has suspended general charges on these properties and directed owners to submit their property documents for formal assessment, as per the policy devised by the Military Lands and Cantonments (ML&C) Department.

Under this initiative, RCB has assessed nearly 2,000 properties, assigning them Cantonment Board (CB) numbers and issuing revenue charges accordingly. Additionally, properties measuring less than five marlas have been granted tax exemptions as per generally practiced regulations, while water bills are being issued separately. This measure is expected to further improve recovery rates and curb illegal water distribution.

The spokesman said that RCB remained committed to enhancing transparency and efficiency in revenue collection while ensuring compliance with legal frameworks.