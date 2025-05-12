Two Brothers Killed, One Injured Over Domestic Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Two brothers were killed and one was injured over a domestic issue
in Sadar Police limits here on Monday.
According to the police, the incident occurred at Ajnala village where Muhammad Shahbaz
and Shariyar opened firing at Ahsan, Faisal and Jabbar.
As a result, the both brothers died on the spot and Jabbar got bullet injuries while
the accused fled.
On information, the police and the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies
and injured to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital.
