MPA exposes corruption in Mardan solar project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A provincial lawmaker has revealed widespread corruption in Mardan's mosque solarization scheme during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting chaired by Babar Saleem Swati.

Abdul Salam, MPA from Mardan, alleged that funds were misappropriated in the energy project, with solar panels missing from multiple mosques despite contractors receiving full payments.

"Repeated requests for investigations yielded no results," he stated.

The Local Government Secretary acknowledged irregularities, confirming an ongoing probe and financial recovery efforts from contractors.

Officials disclosed a Tehsil Municipal Officer's suspected involvement, noting the officer's transfer following the scandal.

The committee has demanded strict action against all responsible parties in the botched renewable energy initiative.