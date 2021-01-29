UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ophthalmology Deptt KTH Successfully Conducts 21 Bowman Layer Transplantation Surgeries

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ophthalmology Deptt KTH successfully conducts 21 bowman layer transplantation surgeries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Ophthalmology Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) through use of new innovative technique of bowman layer transplantation successfully conducted 21 surgeries with zero rejection or complication.

The spokesman of KTH said here Friday that the newest approaches are the brainchild of MTI KTH ophthalmologist, Associate Professor Dr Zaman Shah and have been named after him, Zaman technique of bowman layer transplantation type 1, 2 and 3.

He said that the treatment seems to be a promising option in the management of advanced keratoconus in order to postpone or prevent a more invasive corneal surgery, while minimizing the risk of complications and allowing less stringent surveillance and less intensive medical therapy.

Corneal transplantation procedure by itself is a challenging task, with many complications, including rejection and loss of host eye but to minimize all the complications innovative techniques have evolved over time by Dr Zaman Shah to improve the outcomes.

He said KTH has adopted these new techniques years back and have been successful in improving corneal transplant outcome, adding that KTH these new techniques started in September 2019 and have been very successful as the rejection is 0 percent, no sutures are applied and does not need any injectable or general anesthesia to carry out the procedure.

These techniques and data outcome have been presented at national and international forums and have received appreciation and applause.

Due to this new innovative technique the patients were getting quality and satisfactory treatment at eye department KTH but also letters and applications from senior and experienced eye surgeons from all across the country were being received for imparting training in this field.

Related Topics

September 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

8 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

11 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

25 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

34 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.