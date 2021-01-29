Ophthalmology Deptt KTH successfully conducts 21 bowman layer transplantation surgeries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Ophthalmology Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) through use of new innovative technique of bowman layer transplantation successfully conducted 21 surgeries with zero rejection or complication.

The spokesman of KTH said here Friday that the newest approaches are the brainchild of MTI KTH ophthalmologist, Associate Professor Dr Zaman Shah and have been named after him, Zaman technique of bowman layer transplantation type 1, 2 and 3.

He said that the treatment seems to be a promising option in the management of advanced keratoconus in order to postpone or prevent a more invasive corneal surgery, while minimizing the risk of complications and allowing less stringent surveillance and less intensive medical therapy.

Corneal transplantation procedure by itself is a challenging task, with many complications, including rejection and loss of host eye but to minimize all the complications innovative techniques have evolved over time by Dr Zaman Shah to improve the outcomes.

He said KTH has adopted these new techniques years back and have been successful in improving corneal transplant outcome, adding that KTH these new techniques started in September 2019 and have been very successful as the rejection is 0 percent, no sutures are applied and does not need any injectable or general anesthesia to carry out the procedure.

These techniques and data outcome have been presented at national and international forums and have received appreciation and applause.

Due to this new innovative technique the patients were getting quality and satisfactory treatment at eye department KTH but also letters and applications from senior and experienced eye surgeons from all across the country were being received for imparting training in this field.