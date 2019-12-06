UrduPoint.com
Opposition Afraid Of Government's Performance : Andleeb Abbas

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Friday while hailing the performance of the government said opposition was afraid of government's remarkable performance as it had won the hearts of the nation.

Talking to a private news channel she said opposition has nothing against the government despite making noise voice over petty matters ,adding, this undemocratic non-serious behavior was just creating the hurdles in resolving the national issues.

" The elements who are involved in corruption gathered , trying to halt the accountability process that is not possible as Prime Minister Imran Khan has zero tolerance against corruption rather he is determined to bring looted money back to the country", she added.

She said opposition knew PTI government was matchless as its all initiatives speak aloud , no government could achieve success without a proper road map, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan always emphasized on the significance of accountability of the institutions and public representatives.

The matter of appointment of new Chief Election Commission would be done with consensus of opposition as issues could only be resolved with co-operation despite to waste time in playing filthy politics, she responded to a question.

