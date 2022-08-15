UrduPoint.com

Opposition Failed To Nominate Leader In Punjab Assembly: Chohan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Opposition failed to nominate leader in Punjab Assembly: Chohan

Spokesman for Chief Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday said that the opposition failed to nominate leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesman for Chief Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday said that the opposition failed to nominate leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media persons in Punjab Assembly premises here, Chohan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a very large public gathering in Lahore on the occasion of Independence Day, adding that the huge number of people reflected their confidence in PTI chairman and the party as well.

Fayyaz said that he respected every institution of the country.

He said during the PTI's government, the exports of the country were increasing day by day. He said that Pakistan was in better position in exports during the previous PTI government as compare to the neighboring country, adding that the tax collection was also higher.

Chohan claimed that the PTI would win the next general elections.

