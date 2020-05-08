Opposition members submit application for calling Balochistan Assembly session

Members of Balochistan Assembly from opposition parties have filed in the office of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to convene a Balochistan Assembly requisition session on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Members of Balochistan Assembly from opposition parties have filed in the office of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to convene a Balochistan Assembly requisition session on Friday.

Balochistan Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Asghar Ali Tareen, Haji Zabid Ali Reiki, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Nasrullah Khan Zaray, former Chief Minister Balochistan, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, Younis Aziz Zehri, Sana Baloch, Muhammad Akbar Mengal, Mir Hamil Kalmati, Ahmad Nawaz Baloch, Zeenat Shahwani, Akhtar Hussain Lango, Shakeel Naveed Dehwar, Sham Lal and other members of provincial assembly submitted application to call for a special session of Balochistan on the issues of economic, social values and prevention of locusts and other issues in Balochistan for debating to address them for the interest of people and province.