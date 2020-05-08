UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Members Submit Application For Calling Balochistan Assembly Session

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:59 PM

Opposition members submit application for calling Balochistan Assembly session

Members of Balochistan Assembly from opposition parties have filed in the office of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to convene a Balochistan Assembly requisition session on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Members of Balochistan Assembly from opposition parties have filed in the office of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to convene a Balochistan Assembly requisition session on Friday.

Balochistan Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Asghar Ali Tareen, Haji Zabid Ali Reiki, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Nasrullah Khan Zaray, former Chief Minister Balochistan, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, Younis Aziz Zehri, Sana Baloch, Muhammad Akbar Mengal, Mir Hamil Kalmati, Ahmad Nawaz Baloch, Zeenat Shahwani, Akhtar Hussain Lango, Shakeel Naveed Dehwar, Sham Lal and other members of provincial assembly submitted application to call for a special session of Balochistan on the issues of economic, social values and prevention of locusts and other issues in Balochistan for debating to address them for the interest of people and province.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Zabid Shakeel From Opposition Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

Majority of Schools Are to Reopen After Lockdown E ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Admiral Says NATO Ships Enter Barents Sea ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic destroys 20.5 mn US jobs in April in hist ..

2 minutes ago

Premier League does not yet have 'green light', mi ..

2 minutes ago

Football to allow five substitutions when play res ..

16 minutes ago

PTI leader condoles death of Senator Faisal Javed' ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.