Over 0.56 m people completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Over 0.56 million people have been completely vaccinated in the district till date, the district health authorities said on Wednesday.

The official figures stated that as many as 561,674 people had so far been received second dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 193,276 were inoculated with only first jab.

The district focal person informed that vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district where first dose was administered to 4,029 people while 5,493 had received second dose during last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus active cases was recorded as 2,070 in the district during period mentioned above, of which 31 patients are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 2039 are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccination jabs and more than 32 vaccination centre were established in different areas of the district.