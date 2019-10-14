(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Dr Saima Akhtar, the in-charge, Directorate of Admissions in University of Karachi said here on Monday that the final list of the successful candidates admitted to the Department of Visual Studies,University of Karachi would be issued on November 10.

Sharing details of the initial test held on Sunday, she said1,007 candidates out of 1,065 who had submitted their admission forms for 150 seats available in the visual studies department,appeared in the exam.

Results of the written test would be issued on October 25 while interviews for these candidates qualifying the initial test would begin on October 28 and the final list of successful candidates should be put on display on November 10.

The list of successful candidates having qualified written test as well as interviews would be placed on the Karachi University official website i.e. www.uok.edu.pk.