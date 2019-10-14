UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,000 Students Appear For KU Visual Studies'exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:30 PM

Over 1,000 students appear for KU Visual Studies'exams

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Dr Saima Akhtar, the in-charge, Directorate of Admissions in University of Karachi said here on Monday that the final list of the successful candidates admitted to the Department of Visual Studies,University of Karachi would be issued on November 10.

Sharing details of the initial test held on Sunday, she said1,007 candidates out of 1,065 who had submitted their admission forms for 150 seats available in the visual studies department,appeared in the exam.

Results of the written test would be issued on October 25 while interviews for these candidates qualifying the initial test would begin on October 28 and the final list of successful candidates should be put on display on November 10.

The list of successful candidates having qualified written test as well as interviews would be placed on the Karachi University official website i.e. www.uok.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Karachi October November Sunday Karachi University

Recent Stories

FATFâ€™s meeting: Pakistan seeks exit from grey li ..

23 minutes ago

Health Ministry launches annual seasonal flu aware ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on city to be â€˜In It T ..

31 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

1 hour ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

1 hour ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.