Newly Appointed AGP Takes Oath
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday administered the oath of office to newly appointed Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Maqbool Ahmed Gondal.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended among others by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Advisor to PM, senior officers of the government, besides Pakistan Audit and Accounts (PA&AS) officers, a news release said.
Maqbool Ahmed Gondal is the 22nd Auditor General of Pakistan appointed under the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 for a fixed tenure of 4 years.
He has an illustrious career spanning over three decades of leadership experience in Financial Management, Governance, Assurance Audits and Public Procurement.
As Controller General of Accounts, he is credited with leading initiatives that include the digitization of Public Financial Management and the recovery of more than Rs460 billion through audit enforcement.
His previous roles also include Managing Director of the Public Procurement Regularity Authority, Additional Auditor General, Deputy Auditor General for Federal Audit Operations, and Accountants General for Punjab and Sindh.
Maqbook Ahmed Gondal holds an MS in Accounting and Finance from the University of Manchester UK, and MBA in Finance from the National University of Modern Languages Pakistan, and MPhil and MSc degrees in Physics from Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad.
