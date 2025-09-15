Aseefa terms vaccination drive against Cervical cancer as milestone for Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) First Lady and MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has said that Cervical cancer is the only cancer that can be prevented through a vaccine.

She said, 'Today marks a milestone for Pakistan as we launch our first national campaign to vaccinate girls against HPV.

'

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, in a message issued by Bilawal House, called upon all parents to ensure their daughters between the ages of 9 and 14 get vaccinated.

She said, 'Together, we can secure a healthier future for our girls.'