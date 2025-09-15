Chairperson BISP pays glowing tribute to democratic leaders on Democracy Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday paid rich tribute to the torchbearers of democracy who rendered unmatched sacrifices and made tireless struggles to strengthen democratic values in Pakistan.

In her message on Democracy Day, Rubina Khalid said the struggle for democracy in the country has been long and arduous, faced with numerous challenges.

“Leaders like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for a brighter and more democratic future,” she remarked, adding that the Bhutto family’s legacy is deeply rooted in Pakistan’s democratic history.

Rubina Khalid said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s vision for a democratic Pakistan was ahead of his time, as he fought for people’s rights and always prioritized their welfare.

She added that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto carried forward her father’s mission by raising her voice for democracy, equality, and human rights, while President Asif Ali Zardari also endured oppression in the cause of democracy.

“These leaders’ struggles played a vital role in preserving democratic values,” she noted, stressing that democracy alone has the power to improve the country’s system.

The BISP Chairperson emphasized that the importance of Democracy Day goes beyond symbolic commemoration. “We must strengthen our democratic institutions, promote civic engagement, and ensure the protection of human rights. Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, and empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and values to uphold democratic principles is crucial,” she said.

Rubina Khalid urged the nation to renew its commitment to democracy, equality, and justice. “Together, we can build a Pakistan that is truly democratic, prosperous, and ensures fundamental rights for all citizens,” she concluded.