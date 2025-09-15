Chairperson BISP Pays Glowing Tribute To Democratic Leaders On Democracy Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday paid rich tribute to the torchbearers of democracy who rendered unmatched sacrifices and made tireless struggles to strengthen democratic values in Pakistan.
In her message on Democracy Day, Rubina Khalid said the struggle for democracy in the country has been long and arduous, faced with numerous challenges.
“Leaders like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for a brighter and more democratic future,” she remarked, adding that the Bhutto family’s legacy is deeply rooted in Pakistan’s democratic history.
Rubina Khalid said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s vision for a democratic Pakistan was ahead of his time, as he fought for people’s rights and always prioritized their welfare.
She added that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto carried forward her father’s mission by raising her voice for democracy, equality, and human rights, while President Asif Ali Zardari also endured oppression in the cause of democracy.
“These leaders’ struggles played a vital role in preserving democratic values,” she noted, stressing that democracy alone has the power to improve the country’s system.
The BISP Chairperson emphasized that the importance of Democracy Day goes beyond symbolic commemoration. “We must strengthen our democratic institutions, promote civic engagement, and ensure the protection of human rights. Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, and empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and values to uphold democratic principles is crucial,” she said.
Rubina Khalid urged the nation to renew its commitment to democracy, equality, and justice. “Together, we can build a Pakistan that is truly democratic, prosperous, and ensures fundamental rights for all citizens,” she concluded.
Recent Stories
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..
TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan
ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits various schools, review ongoing educational activities1 minute ago
-
Aseefa terms vaccination drive against Cervical cancer as milestone for Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Chairperson BISP pays glowing tribute to democratic leaders on Democracy Day1 minute ago
-
Newly appointed AGP takes oath1 minute ago
-
Govt:Girls college held Defense Day pay tribute the our Heroes1 minute ago
-
Deadline extended for farmers to apply for subsidized agri projects in Rawalpindi Division1 minute ago
-
NDMA dispatches fresh 100 tons aid to Gaza1 minute ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Karachi road accident11 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive starts in Murree11 minutes ago
-
Tank police net seven wanted criminals during major operations11 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for isolated places in costal areas for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori, Mayor inaugurate “Badar Energy” industrial Project in Xuzhou11 minutes ago