Commissioner Visits Various Schools, Review Ongoing Educational Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro, paid a surprise visit to Government Primary School Ghandtar, Government Boys Primary School, and the Basic Health Unit Plus in village Karam Khan Jamali to review ongoing educational activities and the provision of health facilities.
During visit, Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the availability of health services at the Basic Health Unit. However, he instructed administration to further improve cleanliness at the facility and ensure that patients receive better medical care.
On the other hand Commissioner showed displeasure over the incomplete construction work of the Government Primary School Ghandtar building.
He directed officials of Education Works Department to immediately resume construction work, warning that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He also instructed the administrations of both schools to pay special attention to students' education and to improve hygiene and cleanliness on school premises. Later, Commissioner visited village Karam Khan Jamali to offer condolences to Information Department officer Sher Muhammad Jamali on the passing of his son.
