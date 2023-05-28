Over 250 female teachers imparted scouts training

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Over 250 female scouts on the second and concluding day of the training program pledged to serve the cause of humanity and will further strive to engage youth in this noble cause.

The female teachers from various public and private schools of Hassan Abdal attended the two-day program organized by Provincial Scouts Council with Sir Syed Educational Foundation.

Malik Amjad Mahmood Deputy district education officer, Qazi Zahoorul Haq Project Director Sir Syed Educational Foundation and Member Provincial Scouts Council participated in the inauguration ceremony.

The training to the participants was also given by the leading scout leaders and trainers.

The closing ceremony of the camp was presided over by Tariq Qureshi, Secretary of Punjab Boys Scouts Association while Adnan Anjum Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock was Chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Tariq Qureshi said that training has been carried out to furnish the participants with the basic knowledge and skills in administering the scouting program into a scout unit, help the youth grow to their full potential and develop their academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills, and citizenship skills that influence their adult lives.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock Adnan Anjum Raja said that one of character education developments is through the development of extracurricular activity particularly scouting.

Adnan Anjum encouraged the over 250 teachers–Scout graduates to be active in imparting the skills they have learned to their students in the different public and private schools that they represent At the end of the camp, Tahir Mehmood Durrani, President Sir Syed Educational Foundation, thanked the women teachers and guests who participated in the camp and informed about the performance of the foundation.

Durrani also lauded all the female campers for their enthusiasm and interest in every activity in the camp.

Later, teachers, school management, organizers, volunteers, company commanders, and camp management officers were awarded with certificates and shields for rendering commendable services in the camp.