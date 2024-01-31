Over 3.6 mln Rawalpindi voters to elect representatives for 7 NA, 14 PA seats

Over 3.6 million registered voters in the Rawalpindi district will use their right to franchise for seven National Assembly (NA) and 14 Provincial Assembly (PA) seats in the general election on February 8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Over 3.6 million registered voters in the Rawalpindi district will use their right to franchise for seven National Assembly (NA) and 14 Provincial Assembly (PA) seats in the general election on February 8.

The District Election Commission, District Returning Officer, and Returning Officers are giving the final polling scheme to the candidates.

Over 2,671 Presiding Officers and 13,872 Assistant Presiding Officers will perform their duties, while 6,936 polling officers and 2,671 officials will assist them.

All ROs will carry out inspection of polling stations and will ensure the facilities available in the polling stations as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The polling stations have been set up in government buildings, educational institutions, municipal departments and health offices.

As many as 2,671 polling stations and 6,936 polling booths have been set up. About 989 polling stations are reserved for men, 964 for women and 718 are joint ones, with 3,463 polling booths for men and 3,473 for women.

Under the final polling scheme, as many as 2,471 polling stations across the district have been declared sensitive.

The total number of voters in the national and provincial Constituencies is over 3.6 million including 1.85 million male and 1.

74 million female voters.

Of 462 polling stations for the NA-51 Rawalpindi-cum-Murree constituency, 101 each are for men and women, and 260 are joint ones, with 1,431 polling booths.

There will be a total of 538 polling stations in NA-52, Gujjar Khan out of which 169 will be for men, 168 for women and 201 will be joint ones, with total number of polling booths 1,302.

The NA-53 constituency will have 319 poling stations including 81 for men, 74 for women and 164 joint polling stations. There will be a total of 844 polling booths.

Similarly, there will be a total of 344 polling stations for the NA-54 Taxila, including 138 for men, 137 for women and 69 combined. As many as 861 polling booths will be set up in the constituency.

Over 311 polling stations, including 156 for men, 148 for women and seven combined, besides 778 polling booths,will be established in NA-55, Rawalpindi Cantt seat.

There will be a total of 371 polling stations for NA-56, including 181 polling stations for men, 188 for women and two will be common, while there will be a total of 940 polling booths.

Similarly, as many as 326 polling stations, including 156 for men, 155 for women and 15 joint polling stations will be set up in the NA-57, City II seat. Over 780 polling booths will be set up in 326 polling stations.