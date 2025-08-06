PAA Achieves Early Takeoff With Timely Completion Of Karachi Runway Project.
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has successfully completed the Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) works on the main runway (07L/25R) at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, well ahead of schedule.
The PQC phase, which began in late December 2024 as part of the major runway rehabilitation project, was officially completed on 30 July 2025, nearly one month before the originally planned deadline. This significant progress was made possible through the use of advanced slipform paving technology and round-the-clock construction shifts, which maintained continuous momentum despite operational challenges.
In addition to the PQC works, the Airfield Lighting (AFL) system has also reached a major milestone. A complete set of modern equipment — including runway and taxiway lights, taxi guidance signs, high-grade electrical cables, and constant current regulators — has been procured from globally recognized aviation suppliers and is currently undergoing installation.
Meanwhile, final touches such as runway centerline markings and taxiway surface painting are in progress. These finishing tasks are part of the concluding phase of the runway upgradation initiative, which aims to improve both safety and efficiency for domestic and international flight operations.
This achievement highlights the PAA’s dedication to enhancing aviation infrastructure in line with international standards, ensuring operational readiness and future scalability of Pakistan’s busiest airport.
“We are proud to reach this important milestone ahead of schedule. It reflects the hard work of our engineering teams, contractors, and project management staff, all working with a clear commitment to excellence,” said a PAA spokesperson.
The Pakistan Airports Authority reiterates its commitment to modernizing airport facilities and delivering high-performance infrastructure that meets the growing demands of air travel in the region, he added.
