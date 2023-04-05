PAC directs authorities to conduct DAC

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to conduct the Departmental Accounts Committees (DAC) of their respective institutions, departments and divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to conduct the Departmental Accounts Committees (DAC) of their respective institutions, departments and divisions.

The meeting, chaired by PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan, directed the relevant authorities to promptly carry out the DAC of institutions for smooth functioning and ensure transparency to streamline the system.

He said that a letter had already been written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct the institutions and divisions to conduct the DAC at departmental levels.

The country was confronting economic woes and it was foremost responsibility of every individual to contribute their services for the welfare and prosperity of the country and masses, he added.

The PAC had shown dismay over not conducting the DAC by the departments and divisions. The PAC was also revealing the corruption scandals and alleged irregularities in various departments, Noor Alam Khan said.

The PAC meeting was attended by MNAs Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Shahida Ali Akhtar and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.