Painting and Computer Poster Competition titled "Empower Women - Empower Pakistan" held at ICG, F-6/2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The International Governance and Sustainability Institute (IG-SI) in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education organized a Painting and Computer Poster Competition at Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 on Tuesday.

The event, titled "Empower Women - Empower Pakistan," aimed to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, with a special focus on Gender Equality and women's empowerment.

The event witnessed the active participation of 34 students from 17 colleges across Islamabad.

The competition not only celebrated the rich history of painting but also recognized the modern trend of computer-based poster making, showcasing the diverse ways in which art can be expressed.

Painting, being an ancient form of artistic expression, has evolved over millennia.

From the early paintings by Neanderthals to the sophisticated works of contemporary artists, the power of colors to evoke emotions remains a constant. In the current digital age, young artists harness the capabilities of computers to create visually stunning and impactful posters, blending traditional art with modern techniques.

Founding Director and CEO of IG-SI, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri addressed the gathering, emphasizing the underutilization of nearly half of the population in Pakistan.

Quoting the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Report 2023, he expressed concern about Pakistan ranking 142 out of 146 countries in gender equality. Dr. Temuri outlined both local and international efforts, especially within the police force, to empower women and bridge the gender gap.

Highlighting the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Dr. Temuri stressed the importance of SDG-5, which focuses on gender equality and women's empowerment.

He advocated for comprehensive strategies, including education, economic participation, and technological empowerment, to create an inclusive and supportive environment.

A law enforcement and gender expert at IG-SI, Ms. Helena Iqbal Saeed echoed the importance of education and economic participation.

She urged women to break free from gender stereotypes, pursue their interests, and excel in their careers despite challenges.

Director of Operations at IG-SI, Ms. Esin Gulsen delivered a video message, extending greetings to participants from Turkiye.

She emphasized the crucial role of women empowerment in Pakistan and motivated young students to empower their beliefs and contribute to the progress of the nation.

Principal of Islamabad College for Girls, Professor Saba Faisal expressed gratitude to IG-SI for organizing the program.

The judges for painting and poster competitions including Zareen Gul, Najia Farhat, Sadaf Shaheen and Abdul Wahab announced the results in which Eman Asif from IMCG F-7/4 stood first, Abeeha Adnan from ICG, F-6/2 second.

The third and fourth positions were clinched by Hina Javed from IMCG I-14/3 and Esha Rehman from IMCG F-10/2.

In Computer Poster Competition, Afzeen Fatima from IMCG I-10/4 bagged first position while Fatima Habib from IMCG G-10/4 stood second and Maimoona Daud ICG F-6/2 surrendered to Kanwal Batool IMCG F-7/2 in third position.

The event concluded on a positive note, celebrating the creativity and commitment of young participants towards the important cause of women empowerment in Pakistan.

IG-SI remains committed to fostering awareness and contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.