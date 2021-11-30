Painting exhibition titled 'Justuju' showcased at Arts Council

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:26 PM

A group painting exhibition titled 'Justuju' was organized under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council on Tuesday om Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A group painting exhibition titled 'Justuju' was organized under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council on Tuesday om Rawalpindi.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Vice President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) Talat Mahmood Awan said that Allah Almighty is the greatest creator of the universe who awakened the creative talents of the artists.

He said that the Arts Council brought together the different colors of Islamic calligraphy, nature and the natural environment under one roof.

"The RCCI has always taken steps for the welfare of artists", adding artists were playing a vital role in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan to the world.

Deputy Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, speaking on the occasion, said that Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with beautiful landscapes and recreational places that were exemplary across the world.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by internationally renowned artists Khurram Shahbaz Babri, Azeem Iqbal, Mohammad Younis Rumi, Imran Soomro, Waheed Khan, Shah Nawaz Ansari, Amir Nazir Ranjha, Iqra Qurban, Shamsa Kanwal, Wajid Ali, Shagufta Yaseen, Nasir Rehman, Dr Nabeela Faryal and others.

The artists put the work of different genres on display, such as calligraphy, landscape, cityscape, portrait, and imagery.

The exhibition will continue for a week.

