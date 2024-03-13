PAJCCI Hails By-road Transportation Of Fruits From Pakistan To Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has highly hailed transportation of fruits from Pakistan to Russia through centuries old road link between Sub-Continent and Central Asian Republics (CARs) via Afghanistan.
“The news about sending of citrus in 16 trucks of National Logistic Cell (NLC) from Pakistan to Russia is very good omen for businessmen of the country and would open new vistas of trade and commerce in the region,” observed Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Coordinator PAJCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said this trade route has great potential which if tapped would prove very valuable for country from commerce point of view and will create hundreds of thousands of livelihood opportunities in the whole region.
Zia informed that these 16 trucks of NLC carried citrus from Sargodha district in Punjab and reached Russia while passing through three different countries, covering around 6000 kilometer distance.
He said such initiatives needs continuation and apart from fruit, other items could also be sent to Russia by facilitating business community of the country.
He said Pak-Afghan trade is on decline during the last several months due to different hurdles including a demand for visa for driver and cleaner of trucks carrying goods.
Zia said government should take measures for removing all the hurdles in Pak-Afghan trade and provide facilities for expanding this commercial dealing to CARs and Russia.
The recent transportation of fruit consignment to Russia is a testimony to the fact that we can utilize this potential market by providing ease of doing business to traders.
He said he has also presented a suggestion of issuing special passes after security clearance from concerned departments to truck drivers, allowing them to carry goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Obtaining visas for drivers and cleaners and its renewing after few months expiry is a very cumbersome procedure while keeping in view rush at passport offices in the country.
Zia said promotion of commerce and trade is need of the hour while keeping in view high prices and economic recession in the country.
Through promotion of commerce and trade, countless number of livelihood opportunities can be created benefitting large number of people hardly pressed under prevailing economic slump.
He stressed upon Ministry of Commerce to hold consultation with business community for promotion of trade with Afghanistan, CARs and newly tapped Russian markets.
